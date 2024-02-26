Arts and Ideas: Dec. 31, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Artificial intelligence is just another tool and poses no threat to human artists… Yes or no, that’s on Open to Debate this week.

8pm Woodie Guthrie, Lead Belly, and world music from Mali to Cuba… among other music stories on Tapestry of the Times from Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

9pm A conversation with LGBTQ rights advocates 25 years after a gay college student was killed in Wyoming. From Out in the Bay.

10pm “Giant Owls of Cuba,” “You’re being watched,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.