Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Actress Frances McDormand hosts “Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects,” from the Kitchen Sisters.

8pm The voice of Langston Hughes, mountain music from Eastern Kentucky and more, on Tapestry of the Times from the Smithsonian.

9pm A conversation with two poets about despair from Open Source.

10pm “Florasonic,” “Falling Off,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.