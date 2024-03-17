Arts and Ideas: March 17, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Saving a bookstore, life on death row, and more stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, which we proudly produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm Banjo ballads from a Virginia coal miner, folk songs from Hawaii, and more, from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm A new discovery could make the U.S. lithium independent, but the area is a delicate ecosystem, from Big Picture Science.

10pm “What is the Nature of Time,” “Centennial Accident,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.