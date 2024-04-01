Arts and Ideas: March 31, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of things we hold dear… kitchen staples, family heirlooms, and a soccer ball. On the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm A Baltimore sea chantey, a Canadian land prospector’s lonely ballad and more music from the Smithsonian archives.

9pm The Great American Songbook's Feminist Anthems… for women’s history month.

10pm “Prisoners of War,” “Tupperware party,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.