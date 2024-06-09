Arts and Ideas: Apr. 14, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live on The Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole. This time: Diving in… to a new job, a new relationship,and a glacier expedition.

8pm Folk music from Peru, the “Voice of the Civil Rights Movement,” a documentary by Studs Terkel, and more archival audio from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm Classical arrangements for the guitar on Classical guitar Alive.

10pm “Seeking American Magic,” “An ocean away,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.