Arts and Ideas: June 2, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Tender Loving Care. For others, for yourself… that’s the topic of stories told live on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which Jay Allison and Viki Merrick produce in Woods Hole.

8pm Mountain herders, music from the Caribbean, and other archival sounds from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm A gut check on how we actually make decisions about risk, on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Ancient Technopagans,” “Solomon Jones,” and more Surprising titles on PRX Remix.