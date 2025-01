This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Stories of discomfort, embarrassment, and the things that make us cringe on the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: "The Up Down Charts."

9pm Restructuring the school day to reduce stress, and positive coping skills that can help high school students navigate standardized testing.

10pm Surprising stories on shuffle, on PRX Remix.