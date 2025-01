Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A revered Ukrainian composer left Kyiv when Russia attacked in 2022. On the journey, he composed a moving piece.

8pm Fast fashion is actually a good thing. Yes or no, that’s the debate.

9pm Near-death experiences can be as weird as they are profound… Scientists try to find out why.

10pm “Uncle Dale's Gift,” “Sierra Norte,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.