Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Windows into new and unfamiliar worlds on a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Remembering musicians who died in 2024, including Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Cissy Houston, and others.

9pm Doctors should prescribe psychedelics for mental health, yes or no, that’s the debate.

10pm “Rethinking Regret,” “Quincy Jones on Mentors,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.