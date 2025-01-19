© 2025
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: July 14, 2024

Published January 19, 2025 at 6:00 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm GBH’s Peabody-winning series The Big Dig. This week: The radical idea to tear down Boston’s elevated downtown highway, and rebuild it underground.

8pm & 9pm You’ve probably heard of the ‘Running of the Bulls’ in, Pamplona, Spain, But you might not know it happens during the Festival of San Fermín, which concludes this Sunday. An adaptation of the novel Ernest Hemingway wrote based on the event. From L.A. Theatre Works.

10pm  “Provincetown Remembers AIDS,” “Vessel,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.

