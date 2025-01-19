Arts and Ideas: July 21, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live – of do-overs, golden years, and new takes. That’s on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we proudly produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm A special on-scene recording of musicians at a little old post-office-turned-antique-shop, from Tapestry of the Times.

9pm How the growth of artificial light and light pollution are creating dramatic changes to the night sky, on Big Picture Science.

10pm “Deep into Glacier National Park,” “Thin As A Rail,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.

