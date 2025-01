Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Folk Heroes, human and otherwise from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

8pm Part three of GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: All politics are local.

9pm Pursuing happiness is not virtuous. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “Giant Owls of Cuba,” “Montreal police,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.