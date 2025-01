Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm One woman’s journey learning to harvest and process wild rice, and to connect to her Ojibwe culture.

8pm Ballads for rainy days, songs for when the sun comes out… and more from the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings.

9pm The scientists trying to expand the list of elements on the periodic table.

10pm “Snow,” “Do bottle bills work?,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.