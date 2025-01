Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Compositions for solo piano by Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.

8pm "Notes on winter" a seasonal music special for the cold weeks ahead.

9pm Alcoholics Anonymous doesn’t work for everyone. Yes or no, that’s the debate this week.

10pm “Succeeding Without Trying,” “The Peabody Ducks,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.