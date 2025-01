Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of beef! Petty grievances to full blown rivalries… in true stories told live on the Moth Radio Hour, produced for Atlantic Public Media.

8pm A ride along with unarmed “crisis responders,” a new kind of law enforcement professional.

9pm A vibraphonist and composer discusses her craft.

10pm “Jackpot,” “Roma and Son,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.