Arts and Ideas: February 2, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm False assumptions and surprising revelations on a new Moth Radio Hour which we produce for Atlantic Public Media, here in Woods Hole.

8pm The African roots of Rock and roll, on a special from Afropop Worldwide.

9pm It was 80 years ago this week that Russian troops freed the remaining prisoners at the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz. A documentary on confronting hatred, narrated by Morgan Freeman.

10pm “The Furry Ambers,” “Winter Sun,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

