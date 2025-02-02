Arts and Ideas: February 2, 2025
Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.
7pm False assumptions and surprising revelations on a new Moth Radio Hour which we produce for Atlantic Public Media, here in Woods Hole.
8pm The African roots of Rock and roll, on a special from Afropop Worldwide.
9pm It was 80 years ago this week that Russian troops freed the remaining prisoners at the Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz. A documentary on confronting hatred, narrated by Morgan Freeman.
10pm “The Furry Ambers,” “Winter Sun,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.