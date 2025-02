Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Symphonies by a Ukrainian composer, who’s still creating music after fleeing the war with Russia.

8pm & 9pm An urgent call for help, a world famous detective, and the coast of France. It’s a play adapted for radio from Agatha Christie’s whodunit mystery The Murder on the Links.

10pm “In Sun Soon,” “Green Fingers Gather,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.