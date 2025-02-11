Arts and Ideas: February 9, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm How people kept the history of a massacre and coup in North Carolina, even while those with power covered it up. In a new series from PRX, Monumental.

8pm Everyone should have access to prescription weight loss drugs — yes or no, that’s the debate.

9pm The last in a series of stand-alone documentaries on beloved Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, by producer Steve Robinson.

10pm “Garbage,” “Investigation Moods,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.