© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Credit "3 Stones" by Kevin King
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: February 9, 2025

Published February 11, 2025 at 9:08 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm How people kept the history of a massacre and coup in North Carolina, even while those with power covered it up. In a new series from PRX, Monumental.

8pm Everyone should have access to prescription weight loss drugs — yes or no, that’s the debate.

9pm The last in a series of stand-alone documentaries on beloved Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, by producer Steve Robinson.

10pm “Garbage,” “Investigation Moods,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected