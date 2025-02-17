© 2025
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: February 16, 2025

Published February 17, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Milestones and new phases of life. In a pool, on a stage, and in the Alaskan wilderness… It’s a new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce for Atlantic Public Media here in Woods Hole.

8pm Billie Holiday’s early life and music, in a new documentary series ﻿"No Regrets: The Music & Spirit of Billie Holiday."

9pm How to catch big ideas, in a 2007 conversation with the late David Lynch from KUOW.

10pm “Thin As A Rail,” “Time and Space,” and more surprising titles on PRX Remix.

