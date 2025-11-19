Arts and Ideas: September 21, 2025

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of questions. Questions—asked, answered, implied, and open-ended… That’s on a brand new Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole at Atlantic Public Media.

8pm The season of Autumn is arriving. We celebrate a day early with a music special from an independent producer.

9pm The reporter who broke the story of a decades-long corporate coverup of “forever chemicals.”

10pm “Why Did the Universe Begin?,” a Poem by Norma Cole, and more random stories, shuffled, on PRX Remix.

