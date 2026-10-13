All Things Considered newscast for Tuesday, October 13

Gilda Geist brings you today's headlines form CAI. Nantucket Cottage Hospital hosted a summit last week where seasonal and rural health care providers from around the country shared best practices, and hospital president Amy Lee talked about housing and staffing challenges. Dennis has joined 19 other Massachusetts communities in banning cryptocurrency ATMs to curb scams. And MassDOT is warning drivers about overnight construction at Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Hyannis, running Sunday through Thursday nights through October 29.