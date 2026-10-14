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CAI Newscasts

All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 14

By Gilda Geist
Published October 14, 2026 at 8:23 PM EDT

A Boston Public Schools security official has pleaded not guilty to a rape charge tied to an alleged incident at the state police barracks in Oak Bluffs, according to the Boston Globe. A federal customs rule that could have affected mail-order prescriptions from Canada has been delayed until January 20, and a Brewster resident explains what it could mean for patients who depend on Canadian pharmacies. The Waves of Change arts festival at Cape Cod Community College runs Thursday and Friday with a film festival, an opening lecture, and live music.

CAI Newscasts
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter and the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Gilda Geist