All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 14

A Boston Public Schools security official has pleaded not guilty to a rape charge tied to an alleged incident at the state police barracks in Oak Bluffs, according to the Boston Globe. A federal customs rule that could have affected mail-order prescriptions from Canada has been delayed until January 20, and a Brewster resident explains what it could mean for patients who depend on Canadian pharmacies. The Waves of Change arts festival at Cape Cod Community College runs Thursday and Friday with a film festival, an opening lecture, and live music.