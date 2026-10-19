All Things Considered newscast for Monday, October 19

Gilda Geist reports on Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue’s plan to ask running mate Shawn Oliver to resign after a drunk driving charge, and on what the state constitution says about leaving the lieutenant governor’s office unfilled. Also, a banner towed over Cape Cod Hospital carries messages of encouragement for people facing cancer treatment, and a first-time visitor from Louisiana wins the grand prize at the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby.