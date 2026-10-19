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CAI Newscasts

All Things Considered newscast for Monday, October 19

By Gilda Geist
Published October 19, 2026 at 7:56 PM EDT

Gilda Geist reports on Republican gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue’s plan to ask running mate Shawn Oliver to resign after a drunk driving charge, and on what the state constitution says about leaving the lieutenant governor’s office unfilled. Also, a banner towed over Cape Cod Hospital carries messages of encouragement for people facing cancer treatment, and a first-time visitor from Louisiana wins the grand prize at the Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby.

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CAI Newscasts All Things Considered
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter and the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Gilda Geist