All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 21

Gilda Geist reports on the Sierra Club’s opposition to a plan for a new natural gas pipeline to Cape Cod, which would replace the two old lines attached to the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Cape Cod Commission will hold a hearing on the project October 28th at 5 p.m. in Buzzards Bay. Also, a Long Island shark fishing influencer known online as LISHARKMAN was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on animal cruelty and protected species charges after allegedly catching a tagged great white named Aaron last October.