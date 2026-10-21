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CAI Newscasts

All Things Considered newscast for Wednesday, October 21

By Gilda Geist
Published October 21, 2026 at 6:57 PM EDT

Gilda Geist reports on the Sierra Club’s opposition to a plan for a new natural gas pipeline to Cape Cod, which would replace the two old lines attached to the Bourne and Sagamore bridges. The Cape Cod Commission will hold a hearing on the project October 28th at 5 p.m. in Buzzards Bay. Also, a Long Island shark fishing influencer known online as LISHARKMAN was arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court on animal cruelty and protected species charges after allegedly catching a tagged great white named Aaron last October.

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CAI Newscasts All Things Considered
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter and the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Gilda Geist