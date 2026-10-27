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All Things Considered newscast for Tuesday, October 27

By Gilda Geist
Published October 27, 2026 at 9:17 PM EDT

The Cape Cod National Seashore Advisory Commission will meet for the first time in more than a year. The National Park Service hasn’t approved a meeting since last September. Commission Chair Richard Delaney says members are pleased to move forward. The agenda includes defining “Cape Cod character,” a term in the seashore’s federal regulations that has never been defined. The commission meets at 1 p.m. Monday, November 2, at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham, with a video option available.

Also, a Dennis resident is one of eight finalists in Massport’s search for the next Voice of Logan, the person who will greet travelers at Boston's Logan Airport. Kristin Ingala grew up north of Boston and didn’t realize she had a Boston accent until she went to college in Springfield. Massachusetts residents 18 and older can vote until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

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CAI Newscasts All Things Considered
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter and the local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Gilda Geist