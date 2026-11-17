The Cape Cod Commission’s annual OneCape Summit in Harwich focused on the region’s economy and natural resources, with Executive Director Kristy Senatori calling for active stewardship of the Cape’s landscapes and quality of life. Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell was among the featured speakers. On Nantucket, donated venison is back at the Nantucket Food Pantry as deer hunting season gets underway, and Ruth Pitts explains how it helps feed families and bring down the island’s deer population. Plus, the Family Table Collaborative’s Thanksgiving meal kit sign-up closes at noon on Wednesday, November 18th, with pickups in Falmouth, Hyannis and Eastham. Gilda Geist reports for All Things Considered on CAI.