All Things Considered newscast for Nov. 20 with Gilda Geist. An assistant football coach at Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Buzzards Bay is arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, and the school says he has been fired. A Native American group says it will hold its Thanksgiving Day of Mourning in Plymouth despite a dispute with the town over a stage. Dartmouth offers free bottled water after a test at one residence came back above federal limits, though town officials say the water is safe to drink.