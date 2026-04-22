Not A Climate Scientist
Not a Climate Scientist is the podcast where we talk with everyday Americans about the very real ways climate change is showing up in our lives and livelihoods — how they’re bringing that into their daily work, and how we can all get in on the action without needing an advanced degree or a million bucks. It’s climate conversations for the rest of us.
Latest Episodes
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From fires to floods, fire rescue workers are responding to more frequent and extreme events. They’re connecting the dots to climate change and talking about it openly.