Sittin' In: Cape Cod's jazz greats

By John Basile
Published July 23, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT
Marie Marcus.
Marie Marcus.
CAI's John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons, but he's also an expert on jazz and the author of the book "Cape Cod Jazz: From Colombo to the Columns." This week he reflects on some of the great musicians who chose to live on Cape Cod, bringing world-class jazz to an unlikely place.

And he plays some of the records made by this group of musicians.

Sittin In
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons and a reporter.
