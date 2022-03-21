© 2021
The Point

When racism becomes too much to bear

Published March 21, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT
What happens when racism becomes too much to bear? Author Tiffanie Drayton talks with CAI's Kathryn Eident about the thought-provoking new memoir: Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream. In it, Drayton compares Black Americans' relationship with the United States as abusive and describes how the only way she could survive was by getting out.

Drayton first wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on the subject. That prompted her to write the book.

The Point Race and Systemic Racism
Kathryn Eident
Kathryn Eident is an award-winning journalist and hosts WCAI's Morning Edition. She began producing stories for WCAI in 2008 as a Boston University graduate student reporting from the Statehouse. Since then, Kathryn’s work has appeared in the Boston Globe, Cape Cod Times, Studio 360, Scientific American, and Cape and Plymouth Business Magazine.
