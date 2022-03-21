What happens when racism becomes too much to bear? Author Tiffanie Drayton talks with CAI's Kathryn Eident about the thought-provoking new memoir: Black American Refugee: Escaping the Narcissism of the American Dream. In it, Drayton compares Black Americans' relationship with the United States as abusive and describes how the only way she could survive was by getting out.

Drayton first wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on the subject. That prompted her to write the book.

