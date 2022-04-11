The Mystery, Science and Beauty of Butterflies

Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles each year from Canada to Mexico. Other species have learned how to fool ants into taking care of them. Butterflies’ scales are inspiring researchers to create new life-saving medical technology.

We talk with science journalist Wendy Williams about her new book The Language of Butterflies, How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists and other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect.

This piece first aired in June 2020.