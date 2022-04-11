© 2021
The Point

The Mystery, Science and Beauty of Butterflies

Published April 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles each year from Canada to Mexico. Other species have learned how to fool ants into taking care of them. Butterflies’ scales are inspiring researchers to create new life-saving medical technology.

We talk with science journalist Wendy Williams about her new book The Language of Butterflies, How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists and other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect

This piece first aired in June 2020.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
