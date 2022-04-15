News Roundup: Gov signs Nero bill in Yarmouth; MV approves Housing Bank proposal

This week: Governor Baker comes to Yarmouth, on the anniversary of the line-of-duty killing of officer Sean Gannon, to sign the Nero bill. A weighty COVID memorial travels to the Cape. And Martha's Vineyard votes to approve a Housing Bank.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Sam Houghton and Eve Zuckoff.