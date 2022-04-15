© 2021
The Point

News Roundup: Gov signs Nero bill in Yarmouth; MV approves Housing Bank proposal

Published April 15, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
This week: Governor Baker comes to Yarmouth, on the anniversary of the line-of-duty killing of officer Sean Gannon, to sign the Nero bill. A weighty COVID memorial travels to the Cape. And Martha's Vineyard votes to approve a Housing Bank.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Sam Houghton and Eve Zuckoff.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
