News Roundup: State pushes toward new PFAS regs; Brewster names a beach

This week: The state moves to set new limits on PFAS, while helping towns deal with the chemicals in their drinking water. An entire block of Provincetown is sold, raising questions about what happens next. And Brewster asks for help in naming its new beach.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Fred Bever of Maine Public; Rich Saltzberg of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Patrick Flanary.