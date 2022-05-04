© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Engaging teen and young adult readers

Published May 4, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT
IMG_0621.jpeg

Opening up the world of books to young people has become more of a challenge in the age of technology and social media. The good news? There are many relevant, engaging and accessible books for a wide range of readers. We talk with Lauren Wolk about her new book- My Own Lightning, a sequel to her Newberry Honor–winning debut Wolf Hollow. And we talk with Meg Krohn, Young Adult librarian at the Falmouth Public Library about a series of author talks to engage readers.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd