Engaging teen and young adult readers

Opening up the world of books to young people has become more of a challenge in the age of technology and social media. The good news? There are many relevant, engaging and accessible books for a wide range of readers. We talk with Lauren Wolk about her new book- My Own Lightning, a sequel to her Newberry Honor–winning debut Wolf Hollow. And we talk with Meg Krohn, Young Adult librarian at the Falmouth Public Library about a series of author talks to engage readers.

