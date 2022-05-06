© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Locals react to Roe leak; town meetings make big decisions on housing, sewering

Published May 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT
IMG_0930.jpeg
S Junker
/
A rare still moment in May

This week: Local reaction to the biggest abortion rights story in 50 years. And: bottle bans are moving backward in some towns. Meanwhile, Nantucket passed its gender equity topless beach proposal. And: the puppy dog who turned out to be a coyote.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; KC Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Patrick Flanary.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker