News Roundup: Pilgrim nuclear questions return to the spotlight; abortion rights rallies planned for this weekend

This week: Pilgrim Nuclear Plant continues to heat up a controversy over disposing of a million gallons of wastewater. The Falmouth Select Board fires its Town Manager. And rallies this weekend will protest the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion to overturn Roe vs Wade.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Patrick Flanary.

