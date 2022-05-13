© 2021
The Point

News Roundup: Pilgrim nuclear questions return to the spotlight; abortion rights rallies planned for this weekend

Published May 13, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT
A calm evening in May

This week: Pilgrim Nuclear Plant continues to heat up a controversy over disposing of a million gallons of wastewater. The Falmouth Select Board fires its Town Manager. And rallies this weekend will protest the Supreme Court’s leaked opinion to overturn Roe vs Wade.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Bill Eville of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Tamora Israel of the Provincetown Banner; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Patrick Flanary.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker