The Point

The Privatization of Everything

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT
download.png

In this era of anti- government, politicians and municipalities have responded by turning to private companies for management of public resources. Across the country everything from prisons to highways, schools, and water infrastructure are controlled by private, for profit companies. What are the hidden economic, justice and social costs of privatization, and is it too late to return control to citizens? We talk with Donald Cohen, founder and executive director of In the Public Interest, a national research and policy center that studies public goods and services. His latest book is The Privatization of Everything: How the Plunder of Public Goods Transformed America and How We Can Fight Back.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
