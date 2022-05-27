News Roundup: Region responds to Uvalde shooting, the housing crisis persists on Martha's Vineyard and a beach gets its name

The region responds to the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas with activism and advice for parents. On Martha’s Vineyard, the vote to appoint a school superintendent reveals how the housing crisis is putting a strain on education. And a Cape Cod beach gets its name.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes fills in for Steve Junker and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Kathryn Eident and Eve Zuckoff; Tim Wood of The Cape Cod Chronicle; Louisa Hufstader of the Vineyard Gazette; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Magazine and the Nantucket Current; Anastasia Lennon of The New Bedford Light; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary.