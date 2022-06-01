The ongoing war in Ukraine
The Russian assault on Ukraine is entering its fourth month: have we become desensitized to the news of the conflict?
On The Point, we discuss why it’s important for Americans to remain engaged, and how we can educate ourselves and students about the region. We discuss what locals are doing to help support the people of Ukraine.
With us:
Dr. Kathy Vranos, Vice President of Cape Cod Community College.
Lara Kradinova, professor of English, World Literature, and World Cultures at Middlesex Community College.
Richard Limber, visual artist
Link to Charities listed on Richard Limber’s poster-
Matthew Scinto- Founder and Music Director Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra
Link to Cape Cod Chamber Orchestra benefit concert June 12th
Matthew Guard, Artistic Director, Skylark Ensemble
Link to Skylark’s June 3rd Benefit for Ukraine concert in Sandwich- Rachmaninoff Vespers,
How to sponsor Ukraine citizens coming to US through Uniting For Ukraine
Benefit Concert for Ukraine: Ana Glig & Friends, June 5, 4:00PM at St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 625 Maine st. Chatham