In honor of Juneteenth we dig into the meaning of Independence in our country, especially for those who are Black, Indigenous, or people of color. We discuss how implicit bias, social, racial inequities and injustices have stifled opportunity. And we ask our listeners: what you are doing to create change?

Our guest on The Point is Dr. Chad Starks. Mindy Todd hosts.

Dr. Stark's doctorate is in criminology, and he's been on the faculty of numerous colleges and universities. He is the founder and CEO of BCS and Associates, a consulting firm cultivating deep diversity, cultural competency, and providing resources and opportunities to marginalized communities.

He will present Be the Messenger: Tell the Truth about Independence in America and its Impact on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as part of the Friday Evening Lecture Series on June 17, 2022 in Woods Hole.

