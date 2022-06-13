© 2021
The Point

The Stonewall generation, then and now

Published June 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT
The men, women and transgender people who fought back against the police at the Stonewall Inn in 1969 helped start a human rights movement to recognize the rights of LGBTQ people in the United States. The survivors of that night, and the activists who took up the cause in the days, months and years to come, have now become elders. They have important lessons to impart, and new needs as they age. On The Point, our guests David Velasco Bermudez and Bob Isadore talk about that night in June,1969 and how it shaped their lives. We also talk with Jane Fleishman, author of The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism and Aging, her book, and her research on LGBTQ elders.

Kathryn Eident
Kathryn Eident is an award-winning journalist and hosts WCAI's Morning Edition. She began producing stories for WCAI in 2008 as a Boston University graduate student reporting from the Statehouse. Since then, Kathryn’s work has appeared in the Boston Globe, Cape Cod Times, Studio 360, Scientific American, and Cape and Plymouth Business Magazine.
