The Stonewall generation, then and now

The men, women and transgender people who fought back against the police at the Stonewall Inn in 1969 helped start a human rights movement to recognize the rights of LGBTQ people in the United States. The survivors of that night, and the activists who took up the cause in the days, months and years to come, have now become elders. They have important lessons to impart, and new needs as they age. On The Point, our guests David Velasco Bermudez and Bob Isadore talk about that night in June,1969 and how it shaped their lives. We also talk with Jane Fleishman, author of The Stonewall Generation: LGBTQ Elders on Sex, Activism and Aging, her book, and her research on LGBTQ elders.