© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Women telling the stories of women

Published June 15, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-06-15 at 8.00.53 AM.png
Book cover art
/

A new TV series is being created based on the non fiction book Tin Ticket, the story of Australia’s convict women. On The Point, we talk with the author, Deborah Swiss, and with Ella Cannon and Jenna Rosenow, actors and co-founders of We Are Midnight Madhouse Film. We discuss their passion for female-driven stories that have a deep connection to both history and humanity, and the work on this project.
A presentation at the Cape Cod Museum of Art featuring them is coming up on Thursday June 23, moderated by our host Mindy Todd.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd