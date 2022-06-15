Women telling the stories of women

A new TV series is being created based on the non fiction book Tin Ticket, the story of Australia’s convict women. On The Point, we talk with the author, Deborah Swiss, and with Ella Cannon and Jenna Rosenow, actors and co-founders of We Are Midnight Madhouse Film. We discuss their passion for female-driven stories that have a deep connection to both history and humanity, and the work on this project.

A presentation at the Cape Cod Museum of Art featuring them is coming up on Thursday June 23, moderated by our host Mindy Todd.

