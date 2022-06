We talk with Pulitzer Prize winning author Geraldine Brooks about her new novel HORSE, a sweeping story of spirit, obsession, and injustice across American history. Based on the remarkable true story of the record-breaking 19th century thoroughbred, Lexington, who became America’s greatest stud sire, Horse is a novel of art and science, love and obsession, the powerful bond between people and animals, and our unfinished reckoning with race and injustice.