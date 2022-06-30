© 2021
The Point

Summer music traditions

Published June 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
cape-symphony.jpeg
Cape Symphony and conductor Jung Ho Pak

On The Point, we hear about two major musical events happening this summer:
The Provincetown Jazz Festival is in its 18the year; Founder Bart Weisman joins us to talk about what’s on tap for this summer, and about one of the youngest performers,18 year old trumpet player Cameron Shave.
We hear from Cape Symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor Jung Ho Pak about the first annual Cape Symphony 4th of July Concert "Joy4July"
The performance, a free outdoor celebration, features a blending of pop, broadway, patriotic, and Americana music.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
