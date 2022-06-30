Summer music traditions

On The Point, we hear about two major musical events happening this summer:

The Provincetown Jazz Festival is in its 18the year; Founder Bart Weisman joins us to talk about what’s on tap for this summer, and about one of the youngest performers,18 year old trumpet player Cameron Shave.

We hear from Cape Symphony’s Artistic Director and Conductor Jung Ho Pak about the first annual Cape Symphony 4th of July Concert "Joy4July"

The performance, a free outdoor celebration, features a blending of pop, broadway, patriotic, and Americana music.

