© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Conference center at Twin Brooks sold; should Falmouth police rifles be sold or destroyed?

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
IMG_4354.jpeg

This week: A proposed 315-unit development in Hyannis is back in the news, with the sale of a conference center at the site. Falmouth is up in arms over the sale of high-power rifles from its police department. And scientists want to detect sharks along beaches in real time — but that's easier said than done.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Sam Houghton, and Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags

The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker