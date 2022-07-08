News Roundup: Conference center at Twin Brooks sold; should Falmouth police rifles be sold or destroyed?

This week: A proposed 315-unit development in Hyannis is back in the news, with the sale of a conference center at the site. Falmouth is up in arms over the sale of high-power rifles from its police department. And scientists want to detect sharks along beaches in real time — but that's easier said than done.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Sam Houghton, and Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

