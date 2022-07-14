© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Housing for all

Published July 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
IMG_1202.jpeg

We discuss how the housing crisis and historic high prices in real estate are contributing to the number of people without a place to live, or in real danger of losing their housing. We discuss next steps in local housing banks. And what role can accessory dwelling units play in increasing housing stocks?
Link to the Lower Cape Housing and Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Center
Guests:
Hadley Luddy, CEO of The Homeless Prevention Council https://www.hpccapecod.org/
Jay Coburn, President and CEO of the Community Development Partnership
Laura Silber, Coalition Coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank
Tucker Holland, Housing Director on Nantucket
Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd