Housing for all

We discuss how the housing crisis and historic high prices in real estate are contributing to the number of people without a place to live, or in real danger of losing their housing. We discuss next steps in local housing banks. And what role can accessory dwelling units play in increasing housing stocks?

Link to the Lower Cape Housing and Accessory Dwelling Unit Resource Center

Guests:

Hadley Luddy, CEO of The Homeless Prevention Council https://www.hpccapecod.org/

Jay Coburn, President and CEO of the Community Development Partnership

Laura Silber, Coalition Coordinator for the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank

Tucker Holland, Housing Director on Nantucket

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr