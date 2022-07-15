News Roundup: Compelling stories of the Nantucket fire; Twin Brooks turns a corner

This week: A historic Nantucket inn is destroyed by fire, with more than two dozen firefighters from the Cape traveling to the island to help put out the blaze. A Lyme disease vaccine will get a trial on the Vineyard. And the Twin Brooks development enters a new phase in the approval process.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jack Spillane of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

