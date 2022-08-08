An interview with writer Michael Tougias

On The Point, a conversation with author Michael Tougais. Known for his maritime historical books and the heroic stories of those involved, Michael Tougias’s latest book The Waters Between us is more personal. It explores the relationship with his father, and the healing powers of nature. We also revisit a conversation about Tougias's book So Close To Home, the true story of a family cast into the sea after a German torpedo sinks their ship. Mindy Todd hosts.

