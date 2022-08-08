© 2021
The Point

An interview with writer Michael Tougias

Published August 8, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT
The author

On The Point, a conversation with author Michael Tougais. Known for his maritime historical books and the heroic stories of those involved, Michael Tougias’s latest book The Waters Between us is more personal. It explores the relationship with his father, and the healing powers of nature. We also revisit a conversation about Tougias's book So Close To Home, the true story of a family cast into the sea after a German torpedo sinks their ship. Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
