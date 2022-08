Political and social divisions at home, the war in Ukraine, years of Covid uncertainty and isolation: all are taking a toll on our collective psyche. Poet James Crews hopes to offer lightness through Poetry. On The Point, we discuss his new anthology The Path to Kindness. And we talk with local poets Justen Ahren and Alice Kociemba and about their favorite works around the themes of compassion, peace and kindness. Mindy Todd hosts.