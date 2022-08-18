© 2021
The Point

Funny Business: the Legendary Life and Political Satire of Art Buchwald

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT
Art Buchwald was a satirist, humorist and player in America’s social and political scene during the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. We talk with historian Michael Hill about his biography of Buchwald titled Funny Business: The Legendary Life and Political Satire of Art Buchwald. Hill’s research takes us back to Buchwald’s childhood, through his bouts with depression, and what he wrote during some of the major events of the time such as the Kennedy assassinations, the Vietnam War, and Watergate.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
