Art Buchwald was a satirist, humorist and player in America’s social and political scene during the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. We talk with historian Michael Hill about his biography of Buchwald titled Funny Business: The Legendary Life and Political Satire of Art Buchwald. Hill’s research takes us back to Buchwald’s childhood, through his bouts with depression, and what he wrote during some of the major events of the time such as the Kennedy assassinations, the Vietnam War, and Watergate.

